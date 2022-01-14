Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 169.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

