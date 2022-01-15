-$0.02 EPS Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Cameco reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -322.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

