$0.11 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $643.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

