-$0.13 EPS Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIGL. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

