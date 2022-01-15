-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. The company had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCI remained flat at $$1.60 on Friday. 381,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Lannett has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

