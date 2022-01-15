-$0.51 EPS Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.47). Canoo posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of GOEV opened at $6.74 on Friday. Canoo has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.