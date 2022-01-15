$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Textron reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 763,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,747. Textron has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. National Pension Service lifted its position in Textron by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Textron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at $645,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

