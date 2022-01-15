$1.14 EPS Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

