$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $48.04. 491,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 57.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

