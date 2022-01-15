$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,094 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

