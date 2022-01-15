$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $36.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.