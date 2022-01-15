$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $36.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

