10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $1,216,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,597 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.74 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $41,373,550 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

