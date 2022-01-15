1,117 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Nasdaq by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nasdaq by 70.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

NDAQ stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.