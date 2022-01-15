$175.15 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $175.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $165.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $694.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 163,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 130,889 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $5,883,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $4,753,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

