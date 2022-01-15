$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $158.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of AOSL opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,395 shares of company stock worth $3,135,785. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.