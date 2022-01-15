$20.96 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $20.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.80 million to $21.12 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $75.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 56.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

