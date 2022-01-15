2,392 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.