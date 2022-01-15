$241.10 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $241.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.70 million and the lowest is $240.50 million. MongoDB posted sales of $171.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $848.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.89. 1,719,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,667. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.83. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.