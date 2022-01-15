$241.37 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post $241.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.30 million. RPC posted sales of $148.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $838.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $833.90 million to $844.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RES traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $6.00. 1,264,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in RPC by 17.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPC by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RPC by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in RPC by 4.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

