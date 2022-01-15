$242.64 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce sales of $242.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.85 million and the highest is $245.80 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $275.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 354,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

