25,033 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

