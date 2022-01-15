$259.99 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce sales of $259.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.50 million to $260.48 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. 94,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,266. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

