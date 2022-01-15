$289.40 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post sales of $289.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.20 million. Navient reported sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

NAVI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

