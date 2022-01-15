$29.18 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post sales of $29.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.28 million and the lowest is $28.98 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $97.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

ATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 209,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,244. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.