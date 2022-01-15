$3.03 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 96.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

