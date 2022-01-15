$330.15 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post $330.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.33 million and the lowest is $328.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $304.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $110.41. 449,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

