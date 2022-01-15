$360.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce sales of $360.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $356.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $370.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $93.73. 191,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.