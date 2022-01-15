3,674 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $61,852,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after buying an additional 331,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

ZION stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

