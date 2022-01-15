$507.28 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce sales of $507.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $516.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $501.35 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $521.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

AEL traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 497,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,838. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

