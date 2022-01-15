$561.99 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $561.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.00 million and the highest is $565.90 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of SGMS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. 717,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.