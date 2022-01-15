$6.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.69 and the highest is $6.42. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $3.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $19.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $23.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $115.29. 264,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,326. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

