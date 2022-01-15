689 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.