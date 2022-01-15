7,040 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 353.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

