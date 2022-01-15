725,000 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.08% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.