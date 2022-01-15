768 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,553,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $178.48 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

