8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Critical Review

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 8X8 and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 3.53 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -10.44 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 21.10 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.50% -87.26% -20.45% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 8X8 and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 7 4 0 2.25 Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

8X8 currently has a consensus price target of $29.64, suggesting a potential upside of 79.72%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.89%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than 8X8.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats 8X8 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

