$94.44 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce sales of $94.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.60 million and the lowest is $17.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $215.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 335.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $6,545,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 167,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 133,256 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 203,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

