9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 51,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 79,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

