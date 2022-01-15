A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

