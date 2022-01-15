AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.58.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

