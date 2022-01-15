AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SKFRY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.05.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

