AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VLVLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.58 on Friday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
