AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VLVLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $24.58 on Friday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

