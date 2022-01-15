Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

FAX opened at $3.82 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.