Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FAX opened at $3.82 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $4.61.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
