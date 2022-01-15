Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the December 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock remained flat at $$6.56 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 225,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,215. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

