Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

ACEL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,234 shares of company stock worth $2,490,535 in the last ninety days. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACEL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 194,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,063. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

