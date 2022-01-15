Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.73.

Accolade stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after acquiring an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,840 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,734,000 after purchasing an additional 163,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,860,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,445,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

