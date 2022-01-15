Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
Recommended Story: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.