Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

