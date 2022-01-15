Acute Angle Cloud One Day Trading Volume Hits $175,831.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.98 million and $175,831.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,173.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.65 or 0.07726141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00342012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.69 or 0.00902615 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00511167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.45 or 0.00262768 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.