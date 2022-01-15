Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $45.00 at BTIG Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADPT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,138 shares of company stock worth $1,202,521. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,218,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

