Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06 and a beta of 1.37. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

